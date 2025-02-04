David Benavidez shares early prediction as super-fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford is almost finalized

Terence Crawford is reportedly set to move up multiple weight classes to take on Canelo Alvarez in a super-fight that figures to generate plenty of interest later this year. David Benavidez, who has long angled for the opportunity to face the former undisputed super middleweight champion, recently shared his thoughts on the matchup.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the WBC interim and WBA (Regular) light heavyweight champion stated:

"It's a good fight for both of them. It's more important for Crawford than anybody, but I think if anybody could beat Canelo, I think Crawford could. The size plays a massive difference... You can give him like a seven out of ten [chance to win]. Crawford is good, and I think he's been knowing that he's gonna fight Canelo for a long, long time."

Benavidez continued:

"Crawford, he likes to pick up the weights so I'm sure he's been working on the weights for a long, long time. With a person that has big IQ like that, if you do enough weights and you stay working for a long time, you have a puncher's chance and you could definitely make the other guy uncomfortable and hurt him a couple times. Crawford is a really good fighter, and I wouldn't be surprised if he wins."

Check out David Benavidez's full comments on Canelo Alvarez versus Terence Crawford below:

Crawford has never competed higher than 154 pounds, with just one bout in the weight class. He will move up to 168 pounds as he looks to build on an already impressive resume, which includes becoming the first undisputed champion in two weight classes in the four-belt era.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford announced by The Ring Magazine

Turki Alalshikh has made an impact on the boxing world over the past several years, looking to bring superfights back to the sport. He purchased Ring Magazine in November, and the publication was the one to break the news that Canelo Alvarez will put his super middleweight titles on the line against Terence Crawford later this year, tweeting:

"‼️ Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford now has an agreement in place for a September mega fight on a Riyadh Season card in Las Vegas, The Ring has learned."

Check out the tweet from Ring Magazine below:

The bout between Alvarez and Crawford had been rumored for some time. It appears that the two will finally share the ring later this year in one of the most highly-anticipated bouts in recent memory.

