David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr.: Full results

The highly anticipated clash between undefeated light heavyweight champions David Benavidez and David Morrell Jr. took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night, featuring an intense 12-round battle for the WBC interim light heavyweight title and the WBA title.

The co-main event featured a WBC featherweight championship fight between Stephen Fulton and Brandon Figueroa.

David Benavidez vs. David Morrell main card results

Main event: David Benavidez secured a unanimous decision win over David Morrell

David Benavidez claimed a dominant victory over David Morrell in their highly anticipated 12-round bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The WBC interim light heavyweight champion, Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs), earned a unanimous decision over WBA ‘regular’ champion Morrell (11-1, 9 KOs), with scores of 115-111, 115-111, and 118-108.

Although the scorecards favored Benavidez, the contest was closer than the judges' assessments indicated. Morrell dropped Benavidez in the 11th round with a powerful right hand, but a controversial point deduction for Morrell for a post-bell punch tilted the fight further in Benavidez's favor.

Co-main event: Stephen Fulton outboxed WBC featherweight champion Brandon Figueroa

In the co-main event, Stephen Fulton (23-1, 8 KOs) outclassed WBC featherweight champion Brandon Figueroa (25-2-1, 19 KOs) in their rematch. Fulton earned a 12-round unanimous decision with scores of 116-112, 116-112, and 117-111.

Despite fatigue in the championship rounds, Fulton’s precise shots and movement were enough to secure the win, while Figueroa’s power wasn’t enough to change the course of the fight.

Isaac Cruz triumphed over Angel Fierro via unanimous decision

Former WBA light welterweight champion Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz (27-3-1, 18 KOs) also emerged victorious, beating Angel Fierro (23-3-2, 18 KOs) by a 10-round unanimous decision. Cruz maintained a fast pace and delivered the more impactful punches, securing scores of 96-94, 97-93, and 98-92.

Jesus Ramos Jr. stopped Jeison Rosario in the eighth round

In a junior middleweight clash, Jesus Ramos Jr. (22-1-1, 18 KOs) stopped former champion Jeison ‘Banana’ Rosario (24-5-2, 18 KOs) in the eighth round. The referee intervened to halt the fight as Rosario failed to offer any meaningful offense.

David Benavidez vs. David Morrell: Prelims results

The undercard of the David Benavidez vs. David Morrell fight delivered thrilling finishes, with Mirco Cuello, Yoenli Hernandez, and Curmel Moton securing stoppage victories.

Mirco Cuello overcame Christian Olivo in the final round

Argentinian featherweight Mirco Cuello (15-0, 12 KOs) staged a dramatic comeback, stopping Christian Olivo (25-2-1, 9 KOs) in the final round. Cuello was behind on all three scorecards when he landed two vicious left hooks to the body, dropping Olivo twice.

Although Olivo got up after the second knockdown, the referee stopped the fight at 2:01 of the tenth round. Earlier, Olivo had knocked Cuello down with a right hand, controlling most of the fight before fading in the later rounds.

Yoenli Hernandez stopped Angel Ruiz Astorga in the fifth round

In middleweight action, Cuban prospect Yoenli Hernandez (7-0, 7 KOs) dominated Angel Ruiz Astorga (18-4-1, 13 KOs) en route to a fifth-round TKO. Hernandez, 27, overwhelmed Astorga with relentless uppercuts, forcing referee Alan Huggins to stop the contest at 1:06 of the fifth round.

While Hernandez showcased his power and skill, his defensive lapses in the early rounds could be a concern against top-level opposition.

Curmel Moton defeated Frank Zaldivar in the third round

Lightweight prospect Curmel Moton (7-0, 6 KOs) survived an early scare to stop Frank Zaldivar (5-2, 3 KOs) in the third round. Moton absorbed heavy shots in the opening frame but responded with a relentless attack, prompting referee Harvey Dock to step in at 1:51 of round three.

Check out the complete fight card results below:

Main card:

Light heavyweight: David Benavidez def. David Morrell via unanimous decision (115-111, 115-111, 118-108)

WBC featherweight title: Stephen Fulton def. Brandon Figueroa via unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 117-111)

Super lightweight: Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz def. Angel Fierro via unanimous decision (96-94, 97-93, 98-92)

Middleweight: Jesus Ramos Jr. def. Jeison Rosario via eighth-round TKO

Prelims card:

Featherweight: Mirco Cuello def. Christian Olivo Barreda via tenth-round TKO

Middleweight: Yoenli Hernandez def. Angel Ruiz Astorga via fifth-round TKO

Lightweight: Curmel Moton def. Frank Zaldivar via third-round TKO

