David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr.: Full video highlights

David Benavidez and David Morrell Jr. squared off inside the boxing ring on February 1. The bout had the WBA and interim WBC light heavyweight titles at stake. The fight headlined the card which took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Both fighters walked into the contest with an undefeated professional record. Benavidez had an impressive 29-0 record prior to his clash against Morrell Jr. The Cuban fighter, on the other hand, walked into the encounter with a 11-0 record.

The contest started on an entertaining note as both fighters engaged in an action-packed scrap and landed several blows on each other.

As the fight progressed, Benavidez started to outclass his opponent and landed several vicious strikes, including a brutal uppercut in the sixth round of the fight.

Morrell Jr. gave a good account of himself and kept the fight competitive.

Morrell Jr. scored a knockdown in the 11th round. But later, the Cuban fighter landed a punch after the end of the same round, leading to a point deduction.

The fight went the distance and ended with a unanimous decision victory for Benavidez. The three judges scored the bout 115-111, 115-111 and 118-108 in favor of 'The Mexican Monster'.

