David Goggins offers brutal reality check to Israel Adesanya as he throws up during grueling training session: "Motherfu*ker thought this was a joke"

Internet influencer and motivational speaker David Goggins is known for his unbreakable mentality and hard training sessions. Goggins teamed up with former UFC champion Israel Adesanya to train, and the training ended up being so intense that Adesanya had to throw up. Goggins has trained Tony Ferguson before his fight against Paddy Pimblett. Ferguson became the first man to complete Goggin's training challenge.

Adesanya is currently on a three-fight losing streak and has lost four in the last five fights. The former champion hasn't looked like his older self in a while. Adesanya is one of the greatest middleweight champions of all time. 'Stylebender' made his UFC debut in 2018 and fought 18 times in the octagon, winning 13 of those fights. Adesanya also achieved eight title wins in the middleweight division. In his last outing, the 35-year-old was brutally knocked out by Nassourdine Imavov.

In a post on X by Home of Fight, Goggins is seen training with Adesanya. Goggins said:

"Motherfu*ker thought this was a joke. It ain't no game bro. This is what it is all bout right here."

Check out David Goggins and Israel Adesanya's training video below:

Israel Adesanya's coach believes that Stylebender can draw inspiration from Alexander Volkanovski

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Israel Adesanya's coach Eugene Bareman revealed that Israel Adesanya is keen on a return to winning ways. Bareman, who also coaches Volkanovski, said Adesanya should take inspiration from his friend and prove haters wrong. Volkanovski became a two-time featherweight champion by defeating Diego Lopes at UFC 314. Bareman said:

''The one brief conversation that he had with me… He said, ‘Look, man, I think I’m going to fight again... I couldn’t believe how many people that I was hearing were writing Volk off. So we have a very close friend friend of ours, and we look at his work ethic and that’s the example. That’s the bar... And that’s a heavy, heavy commitment to dedicate yourself as much as Volk does.''

Check out Eugene Bareman's comments below (26:26):

