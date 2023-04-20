Featherweight prospect David "The Silent Asassin" Onama took to Instagram to announce that his opponent for UFC Fight Night on June 3rd has pulled out of their fight.
His opponent was supposed to be Khusein Askhabov, but Onama posted a picture to his Instagram story of the pair, with his opponent crossing out with a caption stating that a replacement is currently being looked for.
Onama is coming off a loss and will look to get back to winning ways, regardless of who he faces. In his previous outing, Onama went back and forth with Nate Landwehr in one of the most exciting bouts of the year.
Watch the highlights of Onama and Landwehr slugging it out:
Despite seeing a lot of success, Onama dropped a majority decision to Landwehr. This may have put a chip on Onama's shoulder, which could lead to him being extra motivated for his next outing in the octagon.
Fans took to Twitter to laud the fighters for an exciting bout.
@@lando0997 said:
"This fight was so freaking amazing to see! Always love rewatching it. Nate Landwehr had the time of his life in there"
Another user, @king__Jayc tweeted:
"This fight is madness !!"
David Onama to get new opponent, Jack Hermansson to face Brendan Allen in main event
While the UFC look to book another opponent for Onama, it appears that barring injuries, the main event is set. Swede Jack Hermansson will face Brendan Allen in the main event.
Hermansson was TKO'd by Roman Dolidze in his last appearance, and will look to bounce back to winning ways. Allen, on the other hand, is a surging contender at middleweight, and is riding a five-fight win streak. He'll look to make a highlight of Jack Hermansson to propel him further into the title picture.
The rest of the card is yet to be booked. Given the fact that Hermansson, Allen and Onama are on the card, it should be an exciting one.
All we know for sure at the moment is that it will take place at the UFC Apex on June 3rd.