Featherweight prospect David "The Silent Asassin" Onama took to Instagram to announce that his opponent for UFC Fight Night on June 3rd has pulled out of their fight.

His opponent was supposed to be Khusein Askhabov, but Onama posted a picture to his Instagram story of the pair, with his opponent crossing out with a caption stating that a replacement is currently being looked for.

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin David Onama vs. Khusein Askhabov is OFF, per Onama’s IG.



A replacement for Askhabov is currently being looked for David Onama vs. Khusein Askhabov is OFF, per Onama’s IG.A replacement for Askhabov is currently being looked for

Onama is coming off a loss and will look to get back to winning ways, regardless of who he faces. In his previous outing, Onama went back and forth with Nate Landwehr in one of the most exciting bouts of the year.

Watch the highlights of Onama and Landwehr slugging it out:

Ocelot MMA @Ocelot_MMA Nate Landwehr Vs David Onama



One of the best fights of 2022



Nate the Train faces Austin Lingo this weekend Nate Landwehr Vs David OnamaOne of the best fights of 2022 Nate the Train faces Austin Lingo this weekend https://t.co/g88S9QrK6U

Despite seeing a lot of success, Onama dropped a majority decision to Landwehr. This may have put a chip on Onama's shoulder, which could lead to him being extra motivated for his next outing in the octagon.

Fans took to Twitter to laud the fighters for an exciting bout.

@@lando0997 said:

"This fight was so freaking amazing to see! Always love rewatching it. Nate Landwehr had the time of his life in there"

landon @lando0997 @Ocelot_MMA This fight was so freaking amazing to see! Always love rewatching it. Nate Landwehr had the time of his life in there @Ocelot_MMA This fight was so freaking amazing to see! Always love rewatching it. Nate Landwehr had the time of his life in there

Another user, @king__Jayc tweeted:

"This fight is madness !!"

David Onama to get new opponent, Jack Hermansson to face Brendan Allen in main event

While the UFC look to book another opponent for Onama, it appears that barring injuries, the main event is set. Swede Jack Hermansson will face Brendan Allen in the main event.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Jack Hermansson and Brendan Allen have agreed to headline a UFC Fight Night on June 3, per multiple sources. Nos. 10 and 12 in the current rankings. Allen looks to make it five in a row and add a big name to his title resume. Jack Hermansson and Brendan Allen have agreed to headline a UFC Fight Night on June 3, per multiple sources. Nos. 10 and 12 in the current rankings. Allen looks to make it five in a row and add a big name to his title resume. https://t.co/5XCzaYrxI3

Hermansson was TKO'd by Roman Dolidze in his last appearance, and will look to bounce back to winning ways. Allen, on the other hand, is a surging contender at middleweight, and is riding a five-fight win streak. He'll look to make a highlight of Jack Hermansson to propel him further into the title picture.

The rest of the card is yet to be booked. Given the fact that Hermansson, Allen and Onama are on the card, it should be an exciting one.

All we know for sure at the moment is that it will take place at the UFC Apex on June 3rd.

MMA Orbit @mma_orbit | The UFC has applied for event licenses for four more shows at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.



The dates of these events are May 20, June 3, June 17, and July 1.



[per



Vegas #MMA #UFC | The UFC has applied for event licenses for four more shows at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.The dates of these events are May 20, June 3, June 17, and July 1.[per @mma_kings Vegas #UFC 🚨| The UFC has applied for event licenses for four more shows at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.The dates of these events are May 20, June 3, June 17, and July 1.[per @mma_kings]#UFCVegas #UFC #MMA https://t.co/ifCwchlFZO

Poll : 0 votes