"Deadly fighter x coach team" - Fans loving the chemistry between Jonathan Haggerty and Christian Knowles in Singapore showcase

How far a fighter can go in their career depends greatly on who their coaches are, and ONE Championship fans are raving about the magnificent pairing of Jonathan Haggerty and Christian Knowles.
Haggerty, the reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion, has long been honing his skills under the guidance of the Knowlesy Academy founder, which is why their close bond is unsurprising.
The world's largest martial arts promotion recently shared a video on Instagram featuring Knowles loudly cheering for 'The General' during his flyweight Muay Thai bout with Mongkolpetch Petchyindee in February 2022.
Watch the entire video below:
Knowles' unwavering support for his star pupil propelled the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion to a unanimous decision win.
Fans took to the comments section to applaud their synergy, writing:
"Always Been a deadly fighter x coach team 🔥🙌"
"The best support said oo oo oii 😂"
"Love this duoooo 🙌"
"Loooovely joon 🔥 best coach."
"@knowles.christianstrikingcoach 😂 love this."
'Knowlesy' was one of the prevailing voices that helped convince the 28-year-old to listen to his body, leave behind the flyweight Muay Thai division, and move up to the 145-pound striking ranks.
Christian Knowles shares the secret behind Jonathan Haggerty's bantamweight success
Jonathan Haggerty has found great success since moving to bantamweight. Along with being the reigning 145-pound kickboxing king, he is also a former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.
In an interview with Wesley Gunman Graham, Christian Knowles shed some light on why Haggerty appears to be in the best shape of his career, saying:
"John's big for a bantamweight already, only after having a few fights in that weight, he's strong. His favorite saying is 'A happy fighter is a dangerous fighter.'"
Watch the entire interview below: