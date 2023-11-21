Dee Devlin gives a two-word reaction to Conor McGregor's shirtless mirror selfie

Conor McGregor is undeniably the biggest star ever to grace the UFC octagon and is arguably the global face of mixed martial arts. Apart from his immense success in the cage, the Irishman is also known for his unparalleled social media game and often treats fans to pictures of his impressive physique.

McGregor has been out of action since his ill-fated trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. After over two years on the sidelines, 'The Notorious' is ready to make his highly-awaited comeback next year. Michael Chandler, who coached opposite the Irishman on The Ultimate Fighter earlier this year, is expected to welcome the former two-division champion back.

During his time off, Conor McGregor ensured he remained fit after surgery and consistently shared photos and videos of his workout sessions on social media. With his return in the pipeline, it's no surprise that he's shifting into higher gears to prepare for whoever the UFC books him against.

McGregor recently took to Instagram to post an early morning shirtless mirror selfie to show off his toned physique. The Irishman also wished his followers worldwide a good morning and wrote:

"Top of the Morning, World."

While many took to the post's comments section to praise McGregor's incredible anatomy, his fiancee Dee Devlin had a simple two-word reaction. She wrote:

"Heaven sent."

Screenshot from @thenotoriousmma on Instagram

Conor McGregor fiancee: Exploring Dee Devlin's relationship with the UFC superstar

Conor McGregor is among the most famous athletes in the world today and has come a long way from a plumbing apprentice to reaching the pinnacle of MMA. Throughout his journey, the Irishman had his longtime partner Dee Devlin by his side.

McGregor has credited Devlin for her unwavering support through tough times and for being a major reason behind his success. The couple met as teenagers at a nightclub in Dublin in 2008, and they hit it off instantly. The two have been inseparable ever since and announced their engagement on Devlin's 33rd birthday in August 2020.

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin have three children together, with the fourth coming. McGregor announced the news during an appearance on the Live with Kelly and Mark show. He also revealed that his oldest son is training MMA and has begun developing his fighting techniques at an early age.

While McGregor and Devlin haven't tied the knot yet, the Irishman has revealed that he plans to make his wedding a grand affair in Ireland.