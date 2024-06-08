"Definitely beat the dog sh*t outta him" - Fans react after Logan Paul and Bradley Martyn reportedly engage in heated off-camera clash to settle beef

Logan Paul and Bradley Martyn have seemingly engaged in a behind-closed-doors fight to settle their disagreement. Paul's friend and podcast co-host, Mike Majlak, shared a video of the two hugging and settling their beef on social media.

In the brief video, Majlak called the encounter a "full fade" with "no cameras, no content" and "massive respect." Paul looked into the camera after embracing Martyn and noted that "sometimes boys gotta be boys."

Fans took note of the 14-second video with many believing that Paul got the better of the exchange, given his wrestling and boxing background. Some also took note of Martyn's body language in the video.

One fan wrote:

"Logan Paul definitely beat the dog s*** outta him lmao"

However, most of the comments criticized the 'fight' since neither man appeared to have any cuts or bruises.

Other fans commented:

"I don't think you understand wade 'FADE' means bruh"

"Battle of the juice"

"Man ain't no fight, no blood, no markings yeah aight"

"Brad not talking much, Logan seems confident, looks like Logan submitted him/won in whichever way they had a fight"

Check out more fan reactions to Logan Paul and Bradley Martyn's fight below:

Fans react to Logan Paul and Bradley Martyn's alleged fight [via @mikemajlak on X]

Logan Paul hints at beating Bradley Martyn in their supposed fight

While neither Logan Paul nor Bradley Martyn spoke about the result of their supposed fight in the video released by Mike Majlak, further footage suggests Paul believes he got the better of the exchange.

In a video presumably shot just minutes after the fight, Paul was approached by influencer Stable Ronaldo, who was previously involved in a viral clip that saw him getting slapped by Martyn. Paul appeared to hint at besting the fitness guru, telling the Twitch streamer that Martyn would "never wear a hat again." Stable Ronaldo was seen with a bandage wrapped around his head from the hit he received from Martyn.

