“Definitely getting cheated on now” - Jolie Poirier slammed by abusive fans after supporting husband Dustin following UFC 291 loss

Jolie Poirier showed her love and support for her husband, Dustin, in a heartwarming Instagram post. Despite her unwavering support throughout his legendary UFC career, some MMA fans criticized her for it. Mrs. Poirier has stood firmly by 'The Diamond's side through all the ups and downs, including his recent knockout loss against Justin Gaethje.

‘The Diamond’s effort to win the ceremonial BMF title came to an abrupt end with a picture-perfect head kick from old foe Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 this past weekend. Heading into the contest, Dustin Poirier was a betting favorite because of the outcome of his first fight against Gaethje all the way back in 2018. However, ‘The Highlight’ put on his best effort and avenged the loss.

Jolie Poirier took to Instagram in the aftermath of this fight and reminded Dustin Poirier that he is the best in her eyes and an inspiration to those around him.

“•highest of the highs lowest of the lows• Been here for all of it and I’ll be here til the very end. You’re the best in the world and forever inspiring us. Thank you to all of our family & friends for the constant love & support and thank you to our team, you guys are amazing 🙏🏽♥️💎 We love you all #teamdiamond” Jolie Poirier wrote in the caption to her post.

However, turns out that Dustin and Jolie Poirier have a lot of haters in the MMA community in spite of conducting themselves in the best manner possible and they expressed their disdain in the comments section. Here are some of the comments that caught our attention:

"He got slept and still acting like he won 🤡 💀", tom.doorley commented.

"He’s definitely getting cheated on now…" julysveryown731 commented.

"Back to McGregor’s DM’s," blue.shirt.guy.2 wrote.

"Jolie's wife Jolie's wife Jolie's wife," s0umik98 commented.

“Don’t ever doubt my wife I swear to God”blue.shirt.guy.2 commented.

But in spite of the hatred, a vast majority of fight fans extended their support to Dustin and Jolie Poirier in light of the tough loss.

"Seeing this Pic we realize. That Dustin lost the fight but Won in life,"jazzz_95 commented.

"We were all heartbroken for Dustin 💎 The man is a class act win or lose 🙌🏼," arte_boy_71 commented.

"Hey champ,, chin UP you know who you are, title or no title you are a BMF fighters now and forever,"bro_ski777_ wrote.

"Always a champ in my eyes. Team Diamond forever," dominick.w.schnare stated.

"Dustin is so luck to have an amazing wife like you!" sportsfollower5 commented.

Dustin Poirier had wife Jolie Poirier’s full support heading into the Justin Gaethje rematch

A fighter can only be as strong as his team, friends, and family. A professional MMA fight can result in the worst possible outcome for fighters’ health. As witnessed multiple times, watching their loved ones get battered can have a devastating impact on the family members.

Jolie Poirier has seen Dustin walk into dangerous fights for a long time. But fighting a dangerous opponent like Justin Gaethje comes with the potential for irreversible damage. During his interview with Thomas Gerbasi, Dustin was asked about Jolie Poirier’s reaction to him signing up for a rematch against Gaethje. Poirier responded:

"What's understood doesn't need to be explained. She's been with me from the first fight. She knows what this is... She's seen this numerous times over the last 15 years of me fighting. She knows what I'm walking into, and she knows my dedication and commitment to this. And she doesn't have to say anything. It's an unwritten agreement that we both know."

Dustin and Jolie Poirier have overcome several difficult losses of ‘The Diamond’s fighting career and elevated it to the next level every single time. Poirier’s loss to Justin Gaethje might not be a lot different and he might insert himself back in the title picture with a few wins.