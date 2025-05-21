"Definitely waiting for a rematch" - Fans clamor for bruising rematch between heavyweight monsters Anatoly Malykhin, 'Reug Reug'

ONE Championship fans hope that there will be a second chapter between two-division ONE MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin and ONE heavyweight MMA world champion Oumar Kane over the 265-pound MMA crown.

The world's largest martial arts promotion posted a highlight reel of Malykhin's handiwork inside the circle on Instagram, with the following question in the caption:

"Cold and calculated 🧟‍♂️ What's next for Anatoly Malykhin? @anmalykhin"

Check out the post below:

Fans eagerly responded in the comments section, writing:

"I'm definitely waiting for a rematch fight with Reug, I don't believe you're going to let him go like that 🔥 @anmalykhin"

"Reug reug rematch."

"Malykhin reug reug, let's go rematch, Anatoliy by knock out."

"This Lion is so hungry he will eat anyone!!!! If a champion hides, find one who isn't afraid 😁 @onechance_team @anmalykhin @anita.malykhina"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

After many months of trash-talking from both sides, Malykhin and 'Reug Reug' finally stepped inside the circle in the main event of ONE 169 last November.

'Sladkiy', the then-reigning heavyweight MMA king, sought to send Kane back to Senegal in heartbreak. Unfortunately, the world-class wrestler's relentless grappling, coupled with some punishing blows, led to the 33-year-old winning 26 pounds of heavyweight MMA gold via split decision.

Anatoly Malykhin calling for a rematch due to razor-thin outcome against Oumar Kane

Despite holding the ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world championships, Anatoly Malykhin has no plans of moving on from the heavyweight MMA world title picture. He believes it is only a matter of time before he and 'Reug Reug' will fight again for the gold.

In a recent interview with ONE, the Golden Team representative said:

"I think a rematch with him is inevitable because our first fight was so close. We need a second fight to settle it."

