Deiveson Figueiredo's UFC losses: Who has defeated him so far?

Deiveson Figueiredo has suffered two losses in the UFC. His first loss came at the hands of Jussier Formiga. He was handed his second loss by Brandon Moreno.

Figueiredo was defeated by Jussier Formiga at UFC Fight Night 148 back in March 2019. He was bested by Formiga over the course of three rounds to lose the fight by way of unanimous decision. The judges scored the fight as 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27.

His second setback in the UFC took place in his rematch against Brandon Moreno at UFC 263 back in June 2021. The Mexican managed to submit 'Deus da Guerra' in the third round to lay claim to his UFC flyweight title. Moreno used a rear-naked choke to force Figueiredo to tap out.

The only draw of the Brazilian's career also came against Brandon Moreno. UFC 256 saw Moreno and Figueiredo lock horns for the first time. The judges scored the fight as a majority draw after a grueling five-rounder.

Deiveson Figueiredo currently boasts an impressive record of 20-2-1. He is currently hurtling towards the final edition of his trilogy saga against Brandon Moreno at UFC 270.

He will hope to reclaim his title with a decisive win against 'The Assassin Baby' and re-establish his reign as UFC flyweight champion.

Deiveson Figueiredo flips Brandon Moreno off at the UFC 270 ceremonial weigh-ins

Tensions ran high as Deiveson Figueiredo faced off against Brandon Moreno for perhaps the last time at the UFC 270 ceremonial weigh-ins. Dana White was forced to step in between the fighters to keep them apart.

It was in the midst of this chaos that Figueiredo flipped Moreno the bird. However, Moreno, unfazed, maintained his chirpy demeanor and merely smiled back at his opponent.

Watch the action unfold at the UFC 270 ceremonial weigh-ins below:

Figueiredo and Moreno are set to lock horns in the co-main event at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

