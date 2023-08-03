Deji vs. Alex Wasabi 2 reportedly set to co-headline 'The Prime Card' featuring Logan Paul and KSI at Machester in October

The highly-anticipated Logan Paul and KSI boxing event will reportedly have another blockbuster fight added to its fight card. It seems KSI's younger brother Deji will be making a return to the boxing ring for a rematch against Alex Wassabi on October 14 in Manchester.

According to a recent leak, the Deji-Wassabi fight is rumored to be part of a unique "double main event" and could be the co-main event for the influencer boxing card. Twitter user @mostwantedrellz recently uploaded a poster of the fight and wrote:

"Deji Alex Wassabi Co-Main PRIME card announcement LEAKED."

Deji faced Alex Wassabi for the first time in an exhibition bout in March 2022. The popular British YouTuber lost the fight via split decision after five hard-fought rounds, which marked his third consecutive loss in the boxing ring. Nevertheless, the Englishman redeemed his third straight loss by defeating American YouTuber Yousef Erakat (FouseyTube) via third-round TKO.

Logan Paul and KSI will be competing against two separate opponents on the highly-awaited The Prime Card in October. While the Englishman is set to face Tommy Fury, who last beat Jake Paul earlier this year, Paul is yet to announce his opponent. Logan Paul and KSI previously fought to a majority draw in an amateur bout in 2018.

Nate Diaz claims Logan Paul fight was close to being finalized before WWE got involved

Nate Diaz recently revealed that he was close to signing a contract for a boxing match against Logan Paul but was put off when the WWE tried to get involved in the deal.

Per journalist Marc Raimondi, one of Diaz's representatives, Zach Rosenfield, revealed that there was a "very interesting and attractive offer" for the Stockton slugger to fight Paul, but the former UFC star ultimately refused to allow the WWE get a piece of the action.

In an interview with Raimondi for ESPN, Nate Daiz opened up about the Logan Paul boxing match and why the deal soured. He said:

"The WWE came in and then they wanted to take over the whole thing. And I'm like, 'I just got out of the UFC, why am I going to sign with WWE?' I fight for real. I'm not gonna be doing a real fight on a WWE card or no funny sh*t like that."

Nate Diaz is now slated to face Jake Paul instead on August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. This will be Diaz's professional boxing debut.