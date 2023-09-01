Demetrious Johnson captures gold in World Master IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023

Demetrious Johnson continued to prove why he has such an undeniable seat among martial arts’ pantheon of greatness.

The reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion dominated in his first Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament and claimed the gold medal in the World Master IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Johnson entered the Masters 2 division for competitors aged 35 years old and above. Enlisting as a brown belt in the featherweight division, ‘Mighty Mouse’ captured six wins (five via points, one via armbar) in the competition that culminated in a 10-0 shutout in the final.

The American legend is already one of the best grapplers in MMA, but his title win in the IBJJF just proved that he can hang with the best in a pure submission grappling scene.

Johnson has 25 wins in his professional MMA career with eight of his victories coming by way of submission. His most iconic tap-out win is arguably the Mighty Wiz Bar that he executed against Ray Borg to retain the UFC flyweight world title in 2017.

He’s since recorded two more submission wins after he made his ONE Championship debut in 2019, one of which was in his mixed-rules bout against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X.

Johnson’s BJJ pedigree is held in such high esteem that ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci, a man who's in the conversation as among the greatest BJJ artists ever, wants a dream match against ‘Mighty Mouse’.

While Johnson’s submission grappling is not one to be trifled with, his legacy is still firmly entrenched in MMA.

Johnson recently defended his ONE flyweight MMA world title in a trilogy bout against archrival Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 this past May in Denver.