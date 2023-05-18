Demetrious Johnson content on how trilogy ended with Adriano Moraes: “I won it by a landslide”

American mixed martial arts legend Demetrious Johnson has put the dot on his competitive rivalry with Brazilian star Adriano Moraes and is satisfied with how it ended.

The two top flyweight fighters met for what was believed to be the third and final time at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video earlier this month in the United States.

Demetrious Johnson successfully defended the ONE flyweight world title by unanimous decision over Adriano Moraes in the headlining fight for ONE Championship’s historic first-ever live on-ground event in the U.S. on May 5 at a packed 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado.

It broke the tie in their head-to-head matchup, after splitting their first two encounters both by impressive knockouts.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour following his successful title defense, ‘Mighty Mouse’ said it was an honor to have competed with ‘Mikinho’ for number of times in ONE Championship and that he was happy to have ended it convincingly in his favor.

The reigning champion said:

“I’m super grateful to share the cage with Adriano Moraes. I mean he was [the] longest-reigning champion in that division so for me to go and knock him out and to go out there … I felt, I mean it’s kinda weird because I know it’s a unanimous decision but I think one of the judges gave him one of the rounds or whatever, I’m not sure. But yeah I felt like I won it by a landslide.” [13:40 onwards]

Check out the interview below:

In the lead-up to ONE Fight Night 10, both Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes said they are no longer interested in meeting for a fourth time and they were out to give their rivalry a definitive ending.

A replay of ONE Fight Night 10 is available for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

Poll : 0 votes