Demetrious Johnson enters the metaverse, gets minted as NFT

Demetrious Johnson is about to be immortalized in the metaverse.

The multi-time UFC flyweight world champion and ONE Championship flyweight world Grand Prix winner is an avid gamer and Twitch streamer. Johnson recently said he couldn’t pass on an offer to be part of a new metaverse project, the Galactic Fight League.

The game centers around the world of mixed martial arts, where players can train their own fighters, hire coaching staff and guide an athlete’s career from prospect to champion. Johnson will be a character in the game and is set to assist in its development as well.

The MMA legend told Sports Illustrated:

“I’m overseeing how well mixed martial arts integrates into the game. I couldn’t pass up on it. They are integrating deep into the ecosystem in the metaverse with the utilities they plan on launching and the NFTs. Keep your eyes peeled—your boy is going to have an NFT in the game. If you’ve followed the fighting game scene since the early ’90s, you might be able to pick out who my character is inspired by. Only true hardcore fans are going to know it.”

NFT games have become all the rage in recent times and the Galactic Fight League is the first to feature MMA in the metaverse. Players can even mint themselves as NFTs to become characters in the game.

Demetrious Johnson returns to action at ONE: X

Demetrious Johnson is scheduled to fight at ONE: X, ONE Championship’s highly anticipated 10-year anniversary event. He fights ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang ‘Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon in a special rules hybrid MMA and Muay Thai bout.

The event is set to go down at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 26.

In the same interview with Sports Illustrated, Johnson explained the unique nature of his next fight, saying:

“The first round is Muay Thai, the second round is mixed martial arts, the third round is Muay Thai and the fourth round is mixed martial arts. I’m an athlete, I love to compete, and this is an opportunity to do what I love. I’m looking forward to fighting in front of a live crowd. The last fight was an empty arena, so it’s going to feel good to have a live audience again.”

Johnson was last seen in action in April 2021. ‘Mighty Mouse’ challenged reigning ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes for the title, but lost via second-round KO on the night.

Edited by C. Naik