Demetrious Johnson guarantees trilogy with Adriano Moraes will end with another KO

Demetrious Johnson is guaranteeing another highlight-reel knockout in his highly anticipated trilogy bout with division rival Adriano Moraes.

The biggest night in ONE Championship history will be headlined by perhaps the biggest trilogy fight in the history of the sport as reigning ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson squares off with eight-time world titleholder Adriano Moraes. The two men will main event ONE Fight Night 10 as the promotion makes its long-awaited U.S. debut in the ‘Mile High City’.

Appearing at the ONE Fight Night 10 press conference and open workout just hours before his return to the circle, Demetrious Johnson was very direct about what fans can expect when the two flyweight superstars come together for the third and final time:

“I don’t train to go to a decision. My black ass is going to knock him out or my black ass is going to get knocked out, so tune in... It’s going to be a hell of a show.”

Considering the way their first two meetings went down, one would expect another can’t-miss knockout this Friday night as the two flyweight icons close the book on one of the most exciting rivalries in the history of the sport.

Each man goes into the contest carrying a highlight-reel victory over the other. First came Adriano Moraes' shocking win, who delivered a vicious knee to a downed ‘Might Mouse’ in the second round of their ONE on TNT 1 bout in 2021.

Fighting his way back to a world title opportunity after scoring a win over Muay Thai legend Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the first-ever mixed-rules super fight, Demetrious Johnson capitalized on the moment, landing his own perfectly-placed knee strike that sent Moraes crashing to the canvas unconscious.

With two unbelievable KOs in their first two scraps, it’s safe to assume that their third meeting this Friday night will deliver similar results.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday night.

Poll : 0 votes