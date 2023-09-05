Demetrious Johnson lifting, putting on more weight to compete in higher category in BJJ

The great Demetrious Johnson isn’t taking shortcuts in what could be another legendary career.

The reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion has done it all in MMA, and he’s even putting on some muscle as he looks to expand on his budding Brazilian jiu-jitsu career.

Johnson recently captured gold in the World Master IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023 as a brown belt in the Masters 2 featherweight division.

During his behind-the-scenes video with FloGrappling, the MMA legend revealed he’s been lifting weights and competing at a division closer to his walking weight.

Johnson said:

“As of right now, I’m staying in this weight class. I have no interest in going back down to 141. This is where I walk around at, 150, now, I’ve been lifting, been putting on more weight on.”

The 37-year-old normally competes in the 135-pound flyweight division in ONE Championship, but he often goes above that when he isn’t in training camp or doesn’t have a fight lined up.

Although he’s put in more muscle during his BJJ sojourn, the speed and agility that made ‘Mighty Mouse’ such a force in MMA was still in full display when he donned the gi in Las Vegas.

Johnson went a perfect 6-0 in his first BJJ tournament, with five of his wins coming via points while the other one ending in an armbar submission. He capped off his perfect run when he dominated Michael Harmeling in a 10-0 shutout in the final match.

ONE Championship has yet to announce Johnson’s next match, but it’s been rumored that he could face ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci in a BJJ super match before the end of 2023.