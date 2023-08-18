Demetrious Johnson would love to grapple bodybuilder Bradley Martyn: “Show me what you got, big man”

Demetrious Johnson is one of the most accomplished MMA athletes of all time, as he accumulated numerous titles not only under the world’s largest martial arts organization but also during his time in North America.

Under ONE Championship, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has amassed a record of six wins, including three finishes. He won the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix and the ONE flyweight world title, further cementing his status in the Mt. Rushmore of the sport.

Because of these incredible achievements and global stardom, Johnson’s name is constantly mentioned in the combat sports community and sometimes even in controversial statements. The most recent one is when fitness influencer Bradley Martyn doubted if the diminutive Johnson can beat him straight up in a street fight.

However, the 37-year-old is unfazed by this statement from Martyn, and he even shared his plan on how to neutralize the hulking figure. ‘DJ’ said the massive weight difference between him and the influencer won’t matter, during his interview on The MMA Hour:

“I would love to go down there and just grapple him. No animosity. Just, ‘Hey dude, Demetrious Johnson, Bradley Martyn, come on, let’s go. Show me what you got, big man. Big muscle man, what you fucking gonna do, mate?’ Just go out there and play. Now everybody and their fucking mom has taken it to a level.”

If a fight between Johnson and Martyn comes to fruition, the latter will have no chance against the former because ‘Mighty Mouse’ will be using the high-level grappling skills that allowed him to finish Yuya Wakamatsu and Rodtang inside the Circle.

Watch Demetrious Johnson’s full interview: