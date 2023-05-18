Demetrious Johnson praised for possessing all the qualities of a true GOAT

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson is hands down the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, according to Chatri Sityodtong.

The ONE Chairman and CEO made this clear in the aftermath of ‘Mighty Mouse’s triumphant trilogy victory over rival Adriano Moraes in the main event of the historic ONE Fight Night 10 earlier this month.

The title of “GOAT” has been thrown around a lot, with a lot of fans split on their beliefs about the best to ever lace up a pair of MMA gloves.

Johnson, of course, is a consistent choice among many circles, given his career accomplishments and overall technical skill across all facets of MMA.

Apart from winning championships in arguably two of the biggest MMA promotions in the world, ‘Mighty Mouse’ is simply cut from a different cloth.

Sityodtong made this compelling argument about Johnson’s GOAT status in the post-event presser:

“If you just strip away all the accolades and all the achievements of let’s say the top four or five names that are always considered among GOATs, and then if you look at their skillsets across the board, striking, wrestling, submission grappling, cage work, and transitions, that’s one aspect. And then if you look at their athleticism, their cardio, explosiveness, balance, speed, and then if you look at their fight IQ, I mean DJ is the GOAT.”

Meanwhile, Johnson’s future remains up in the air, as he is yet to conclude whether to keep on fighting or hang it up good.

Nonetheless, his legacy is already set in stone whatever choice he decides to make.

