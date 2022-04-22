"I love the kick you hit, homeboy" - Demetrious Johnson praises Bokang Masunyane

Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson has praised No.1 strawweight contender Bokang Masunyane ahead of the latter's pivotal upcoming bout. Masunyane will be taking on Jarred Brooks tonight in a bout with major title implications.

Johnson himself is coming off a sensational win in a mixed rules bout against Jitmuangnon Rodtang. The MMA legend and ONE Championship flyweight had this to say to Masunyane ahead of the South African's next outing:

"I love the kick you hit, homeboy"

Bokang Masunyane will take on No.2-ranked contender Jarred Brooks to determine who will challenge strawweight king Joshua Pacio next. Masunyane has been slowly creeping up the rankings ever since he stepped foot inside the ONE Championship cage with a 6-0 record. He has since gone 2-0, setting him up for the biggest fight of his career on April 22nd.

Full Preview: Bokang Masunyane vs. Jarred Brooks

Bokang Masunyane is one of the most exciting strawweights on the roster. He can finish his opponents on the mat and on the feet, which should cause a ton of trouble in this fight for Jarred Brooks. Masunyane's most recent win came against Rene Catalan, who he brutally knocked via a perfectly timed head kick.

His counterpart Jarred Brooks is no slouch himself. The former UFC fighter has found his new home in ONE Championship as he has rattled off back-to-back wins to earn himself a chance to fight for the No. 1 contender spot. Brooks will want to utilize his strong wrestling background to get the win, but he's no slouch on the feet either.

This fight will bring a ton of excitement like most strawweight fights tend to do. Neither one of these fighters have ever been in a boring fight and you can expect them to bring it on April 22nd.

