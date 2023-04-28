Demetrious Johnson raves about star-studded ONE Fight Night 10 card

Demetrious Johnson is pumped for all the incredible talent that will be on display at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5.

Emanating from the 1stBank Center in Colorado, ONE Championship will present a stacked night of fights headlined by a trio of flyweight ONE world title matches, none bigger than the highly anticipated trilogy bout between reigning ONE flyweight world titleholder Demetrious Johnson and eight-time champion Adriano Moraes.

Before heading to the ‘Mile High City’ for his first ONE world title defense, Demetrious Johnson spoke with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and shared his excitement for ONE Fight Night 10 and the assortment of world-class talent involved in the historic evening.

“We have Rodtang; we also got Sage Northcutt coming back. We have Stamp Fairtex. We also have Roberto Soldic, Aung La N Sang.”

Johnson continued, saying:

“I call him RDR [Reinier de Ridder], he got a lot of good fights. It's a sold-out crowd; it's free on Amazon Prime. I mean, I'm fighting in there. I have to have my boy Henry [Cejudo]. He's fighting, so it's an amazing week of fights.”

Watch the interview below:

Before ONE Championship gold is on the line, fans will be treated to a wide variety of can’t-miss matchups including the return of ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt. After a four-year-long layoff, the Texas native will return to take on Pakistani mixed martial arts champion Ahmed Mujtaba.

Fan-favorite Stamp Fairtex will attempt to earn another shot at atomweight gold when she meets Alyse ‘Lil Savage’ Anderson. Also on tap is a heavy-hitting clash between knockout artist Roberto Soldic and former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam.

Headlining the event will be three massive ONE world title fights as ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci puts his title on the line against Yemen’s first black belt IBJJF world champion, Osamah Almarwai. ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon will defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title for the fifth time against Mexico’s first WBC Muay Thai champion Edgar Tabares.

And in the main event of the evening is ‘Mighty Mouse’ defending his flyweight crown against the man he took it from nine months ago, Adriano Moraes.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

Poll : 0 votes