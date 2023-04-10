Demetrious Johnson reveals when his love for gaming started

MMA legend Demetrious Johnson took to Reddit to reveal how and when his love for video games started.

'Mighty Mouse' is gearing up for one of the biggest fights of his career, defending his flyweight world title against Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

The 36-year-old superstar is hoping to put his rivalry with Moraes behind him by earning his second-straight win over the Brazilian.

Ahead of his return, Johnson took part in a Reddit AMA, during which he revealed how and when his love for gaming began:

Demetrious Johnson - Reddit Enter caption

Demetrious Johnson is giving fans the opportunity to watch ONE Fight Night 10 live

Johnson is headlining the first-ever ONE Championship event to be hosted in the United States. He's giving a pair of fans the opportunity to watch the card live in Colorado.

In a social media video, he stated:

“Me and zeacon have partnered up to give you guys a cool giveaway. We’re giving away two free tickets to my sold-out fight in Denver, Colorado [on] May 5. The trilogy, Demetrious Johnson taking on Adriano Moraes, so you guys are probably wondering, ‘Mighty, how do I win these tickets? How do I win?’ I’ll tell you…”

'Mighty Mouse' added:

“All you gotta do is comment and tag three of your friends then go to zeacon.com, sign up there, and join under the mighty squad tag. We will announce the winner [on] April 10. For full disclosure, the tickets do not include flight and hotel, so you have to figure that out, but if you can’t make it to the fights or you don’t win the giveaway, don’t worry you can watch me fight on Amazon Prime, May 5. Good luck.”

The winner of the flyweight title trilogy bout will leave with ultimate bragging rights, as well as undisputed champion status.

Watch Demetrious Johnson discuss his ONE Fight Night 10 giveaway below:

Make sure to tune in to ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 to watch Demetrious Johnson attempt to defend his flyweight world title against Adriano Moraes in the third leg of their historic trilogy.

All the action from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, will be broadcast live and for free to Amazon Prime subscribers across North America.

Poll : 0 votes