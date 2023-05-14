Demetrious Johnson, Rodtang get into some sort of dance-off at ONE Fight Night 10

Demetrious Johnson paid tribute to the man inspiring a new generation of Muay Thai fighters, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, with an epic dance-off at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The two world champions crossed paths backstage to congratulate each other after putting on winning performances in Denver last Friday. To celebrate, ‘Mighty Mouse’ was seen doing some sort of dance-off to pay tribute to Rodtang’s famous dance walkout.

ONE Championship hyped up their fans with the caption:

“Who did it better? 🕺 @mighty @rodtang_jimungnon.”

Fans immediately took to Instagram with the following answers:

"Djs was more hawaiin island feel not thai 😂"

"Rodtang took it."

"DJ’s look pretty zesty"

"Dj Gott Thatt Shwagggaa Don't Liee 😂🔥"

Rodtang’s insane speed, fighting intelligence, and knockout power was on full display when he defended his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Mexican striker Edgar Tabares on May 5.

He entered the opening round uncommonly patient and composed in order to seek out the best way to exploit his opponent’s weaknesses. When the opportunity presented itself in Round 2, the flyweight Muay Thai king didn’t hesitate to finish the night with a stunning elbow KO to drop Tabares flat onto the canvas.

Rodtang’s flawless performance received a roaring standing ovation from the American crowd as he celebrated another violent victory inside the cage. He was later awarded a well-deserved US$50,000 from ONE Championship CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong.

The ONE Fight Night 10 replay is available to watch for free in North America via Prime Video.

