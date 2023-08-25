Demetrious Johnson says Bradley Martyn’s taunts aren’t new to him: “This is an everyday occurrence”

Bradley Martyn isn’t the first big muscle head to try and intimidate Demetrious Johnson.

The 6-foot-3, 260-pound bodybuilder believes he has a shot at beating Johnson, a delusion that the reigning ONE flyweight world champion wants to immediately debunk.

Johnson revealed in an interview with Ariel Helwani that bigger guys would often taunt him into fighting despite having zero knowledge of martial arts.

In an appearance on The MMA Hour, 'DJ' recalled how he would always oblige his challengers and show them that they were headed to a world of hurt.

The American mixed martial arts legend said:

“Yes, if I wasn't a trained athlete then yeah, he would absolutely destroy me. But I've spent the last 18, or 20 years, dealing with people who are bigger than me right? It's like, this is my realm, I'm dealing with every single day of my life. When was the last time he wrestled somebody who was 300 pounds, 290, or 280? He hasn't. I've done this my whole entire life.”

Johnson added:

“So when somebody says, I'm bigger than you, I can beat you. I'm like 'Okay, I just dealt with this two days ago. Come on, let's see what you can do.' So for me, this is an everyday occurrence in my life.”

Johnson is considered one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, and his resume alone speaks volumes about why he’s held in such a high regard.

‘Mighty Mouse’ tore through the competition in the UFC and defended the UFC flyweight world title a record 11 straight times. After building his legacy in the United States, Johnson moved to ONE Championship where he collected more gold.

Johnson captured the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Championship after he dominated Danny Kingad in the tournament final in October 2019.

He then became the ONE flyweight world champion in August 2022 when he knocked out Adriano Moraes at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022.

Watch Johnson's entire interview below: