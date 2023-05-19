Demetrious Johnson says ‘emotions’ will play a pivotal role in decision to retire

Up until his comprehensive unanimous decision victory over longtime rival ‘Mikinho’ Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 a couple of weeks ago, reigning ONE flyweight world champion ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson had entertained the idea of riding off into the sunset and calling it a career.

Admittedly, thoughts of retirement have since toned down, now that the craziness of fight week is over. But Johnson remains steadfast that whether or not he retires will ultimately depend on how he feels.

Speaking to MMA Junkie in a recent guest appearance, Johnson says he will need to take some time to re-evaluate his situation.

‘Mighty Mouse’ said:

“To be honest with you, just my emotions, I have to see where I’m at.”

Johnson returned triumphantly in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10, defeating Moraes via unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards to retain his ONE flyweight world title. The event took place before a sold-out crowd at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on May 5, and was ONE Championship’s historic first-ever on-ground event in the U.S.

The 36-year-old veteran out of Washington state was clinical in his approach to beating Moraes in their third and final meeting. Johnson appeared as good as ever, using every bit of his veteran experience to dominate his younger adversary.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch Johnson’s timeless performance, and all the action at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video via replay, on demand with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Poll : 0 votes