Demetrious Johnson says his kids are excited to see him fight live

Demetrious Johnson says his children are excited to see their father compete live for the very first time.

Johnson’s kids will bare witness to perhaps the biggest fight in the history of their father’s illustrious career on May 5 when he heads to the ‘Mile High City’ Denver, Colorado.

Emanating from the 1stBank Center, ONE Championship will present ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, headlined by the highly anticipated ONE flyweight world title trilogy bout between reigning champion Demetrious Johnson and eight-time titleholder Adriano Moraes.

Just days away from his first ONE world title defense, ‘Mighty Mouse’ sat down with ONE Championship to discuss what it will be like to have his children watch him fight from the stands for the first time. Johnson said:

“For them, there is this excitement to see me compete. Because like I said, they don’t come to the gym. They don’t train. It’s just cool to have them be there, to see me compete because they don’t see me train.”

Debuting for the promotion in 2019, Demetrious Johnson immediately established himself as a contender on combat sports’ biggest stage, running through Yuya Wakamatsu, Tatsumitsu Wada, and Danny Kingad to win the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix tournament.

Earning himself an opportunity at his first ONE world title, ‘Mighty Mouse’ came up short, suffering the first knockout loss of his career against fellow-flyweight great Adriano Moraes.

16 months later, Johnson would strike back, scoring a brilliantly-timed flying knee in the fourth round of their ONE on Prime Video 1 rematch to capture his first ONE world championship.

With the series deadlocked at 1-1, the two icons will come together once again in what many believe to be the biggest trilogy bout in ONE Championship history.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday night.

Poll : 0 votes