“It was like the spirit bomb from Dragon Ball Z” - Demetrious Johnson shares his thoughts on walkoff KO

Demetrious Johnson impressed combat sports fans around the world last weekend at ONE on Prime Video 1. Millions of viewers were astonished by 'Mighty Mouse's' knockout win to capture the ONE flyweight world championship. Johnson himself compared his flying knee knockout to the 'spirit bomb' in popular Japanese anime Dragon Ball Z.

Not only did he earn the flyweight crown, but Johnson also avenged a knockout loss he suffered against Adriano Moraes the first time they met.

The newly crowned ONE flyweight world champion sat down with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour to discuss his historic win. 'Mighty Mouse' said:

“When I hit him with the right hand and I saw in his eyes, that this is gonna be it because I knew that I was going to throw everything I had into this knee, everything. And once that knee landed and you can just feel it, right?”

Despite it being a highly challenging fight, Johnson recognized he would be able to pull off the victory. He credited Moraes for landing a lot of good shots but said that after the exchanges, the Brazilian's "gas was slowing down."

Johnson knew the KO was coming and compared the feeling of the walk-off knockout to the spirit bomb in Dragon Ball Z:

"So when I landed that knee, it was like the spirit bomb from Dragon Ball Z. I don’t know if you watch Dragon Ball Z but when Goku throws that spirit bomb and it lands like 9/10 times the person’s done.”

Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo discuss knees

MMA legend Demetrious Johnson has a previous win over former UFC champion Henry Cejudo which he earned by way of TKO via knees. The two former adversaries recently trained together to help get 'Mighty Mouse' ready for his showdown against Brazil's Moraes.

After the fight, Cejudo and Johnson spoke on the phone and the Olympic gold medalist said:

"Remember what I told you? I said that's your greatest gift. Your greatest gift is your knees, bro."

Watch Henry Cejudo FaceTime Demetrious Johnson below:

Henry Cejudo retired from MMA as a two-division UFC champion. Demetrious Johnson left the UFC after setting the all-time title defense record and has since picked up a world championship title while competing in ONE Championship.

