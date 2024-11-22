Demetrious Johnson couldn't have asked for a better career shift than when he signed with ONE Championship.

In an interview with Cageside Press, the MMA legend said he wouldn't have reached the financial status he is in now if he hadn't joined ONE Championship in 2019.

Johnson added that he felt "gutted" when he realized how much he could potentially receive from the UFC, his former employer, after a Nevada judge issued the preliminary approval for a $375 million settlement to conclude one of the two antitrust lawsuits filed against the MMA promotion.

Demetrious Johnson said:

"ONE Championship is the best thing that's ever happened to me. [The UFC antitrust] lawsuit just went preliminary and I remember said you take 23 percent of whatever you made in the company, and that's what it would be."

He added:

"That time frame from 2011 all the way to 2017, I had 17 fights, I think 12 of them were world championship fights and five of them weren't. So I did all the math, I did all that stuff and I was like 'What the f***? That's all I made?' I was in bed last night just doing the math. I was like God damn, I'm f****** gutted. I was just gutted."

Johnson previously fought in the UFC from 2011 to 2018 and successfully defended the promotion's flyweight strap a record 11 straight times.

He ultimately made his way to ONE Championship where he captured the ONE Flyweight MMA World Grand Prix title and the ONE Flyweight MMA world title.

Johnson retired from MMA in September this year in an emotional ceremony at the ONE 168: Denver card at Ball Arena in Colorado.

Demetrious Johnson thanks ONE Championship for emotional sendoff in Denver

Demetrious Johnson said his emotional sendoff at ONE 168 wasn't what he originally planned.

In the card's post-event press conference, Johnson said he initially wanted to retire in the most quiet way possible.

That wish, however, didn't come true after his wife Destiny and ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong encouraged him to make one final appearance for the fans.

"I knew, well you never truly know what I feel like. For me, I was gonna do it kinda silently, but you know after talking to Chatri, talking to my wife, they were like, ‘Well it’s not always about you, it’s about your fans,’ and I’m grateful I did it, the way I did. I think, you know, the package that ONE Championship and Chatri put together was absolutely amazing."

