Demetrious Johnson says physically he can compete for a few more years

While physically capable of continuing to compete for the foreseeable future, American mixed martial arts legend Demetrious Johnson is at the stage of his illustrious career where he does not want to commit long term and would rather take it a step at a time.

Now in the game for nearly two decades and having practically seen it all, Johnson, 36, said it’s important for him at this point that he is every bit ready when he goes to battle. This involves not only physically, but, more importantly, his mind has got to be on it as family time also comes into factor at this point.

It is the approach that ‘Mighty Mouse’ is taking as he returns to action later this week, when he will defend the ONE flyweight world title against rival and former divisional king Adriano Moraes.

Demetrious Johnson is taking on ‘Mikinho’ in a trilogy fight that will headline ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado, U.S.A.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, Demetrious Johnson said that his sole focus at the moment is his battle with Adriano Moraes. With that, he is leaving any decision about his future until after it.

The veteran fighter said:

“I still feel I can go out, one or two or three years, but there’s a part of me where I feel like, you know, we have to see. I want to see what happens. Like I feel like fatherhood, I love my children. I love my wife. I love being here for them.”

At ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson will defend the world title he took from Moraes last August, when he won by knockout in the fourth round with a flying knee. It was payback for ‘Mighty Mouse’, who was KO’d by ‘Mikinho’ in their first title showdown in April 2021.

The two are now looking to settle the score once and for all and move past this eventful episode in their respective careers.

Johnson-Moraes III is one of three world title fights on offer at ONE Fight Night 10, the promotion’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States. It will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes