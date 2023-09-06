Demetrious Johnson says there’s ‘a lot more respect’ in ONE Championship compared to the UFC 

Undisputed ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson's greatness is truly unparalleled since he won world titles in two of the biggest martial arts organizations in the world.

‘Mighty Mouse’ conquered North America with the UFC and continues his path of excellence in Asia through ONE Championship.

While he appreciates both world-class organizations, Johnson said the difference between the two is night and day.

For instance, ‘DJ’ noted that ONE embraces the “Bushido Code” or “The Way of the Warrior” more, as it embodies the true essence of combat sports.

As far as the 37-year-old MMA icon is concerned, he appreciates ONE’s core values and beliefs, which are embraced by its world-class roster of athletes.

Speaking in episode one of his MightyCast Podcast, the MMA GOAT explained:

“Anyways, you’re gonna see a lot more respect over there in ONE Championship. Not that you don’t see respect in the UFC but I think you see a lot more assholes acting it out in the UFC.”

Demetrious Johnson has nothing but great memories in the UFC, but he simply got tired of the gimmicks and uncalled-for animosity that some fighters go for just to sell fights.

Once he took his talents to the other side of the globe, Johnson knew it was where he belonged all along.

With ONE, fighters are indeed more respectful of one another. There’s minimal trash talk during face-offs and the fight itself. Once the final bell rings, all animosity goes out the window and combatants are always gracious in victory and defeat.

There’s also a sense of camaraderie and family atmosphere in the Singapore-based organization, across superstars from different combat sports disciplines.

ONE is indeed the home of martial arts, and Demetrious Johnson is happy to call it his second home.

Watch the full episode of Demetrious Johnson’s podcast below: