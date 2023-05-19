Demetrious Johnson says thoughts about retirement stemmed from a ‘nightmare’

Reigning ONE flyweight world champion ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson is no doubt at the peak of his legendary career. After more than a decade of mixed martial arts excellence, the 36-year old has entertained the idea of hanging up his gloves for good and riding off into retirement.

Leading up to his highly anticipated trilogy match with longtime rival ‘Mikinho’ Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10, Johnson had left cookie crumbs of hints in various interviews with the press. At times even teasing that it would be his last fight.

The discussion all event week was if Johnson’s lengthy career was coming to an end.

After defeating Moraes by unanimous decision to retain his ONE flyweight gold, Johnson immediately put a temporary halt to retirement talks and says it was just something he felt in the moment.

Speaking to MMA Junkie in a recent guest appearance, Johnson explained where the thoughts of retirement were coming from.

‘Mighty Mouse’ said:

“Where I all started talking about this, it was a nightmare I had. It was a nightmare of me thinking what am I gonna do after I’m done fighting.” [16:05 onwards]

Johnson is the reigning ONE flyweight world champion and the former UFC flyweight world champion. He is widely considered one of the greatest fighters pound-for-pound to ever compete in MMA.

If he does decide to retire, however, Johnson has certainly done more than enough to cement his legacy.

Fans in the United States and Canada can relive the drama of the ONE Fight Night 10 main event and all of the epic bouts via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

