Demetrious Johnson talks about the best part of training with Henry Cejudo

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson’s unlikely friendship with a former adversary proves that martial arts bring people closer together.

It’s already public knowledge that 'Mighty Mouse' considers Henry Cejudo not only a training partner, but also a trusted and dear friend.

In fact, ‘DJ’ even goes out of his way to train with the former Olympic gold medalist in his Fight Ready gym in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Johnson reaped the benefits of those intense sessions, winning his last two meetings with Adriano Moraes to close out their trilogy.

The 36-year-old, who’s considered the greatest of all time among many MMA circles, said he enjoys the whole learning and teaching process he has going on with Cejudo.

‘DJ’ told Ariel Helwani in an interview on The MMA Hour:

“That’s the best part about working with him. We just sit there and we respect each other’s insight. That’s why I love working with him”.

Here’s the full interview:

Iron certainly sharpens iron, and Johnson and Cejudo held a joint fight camp in preparation for their bantamweight world title matches in their respective promotions.

Johnson’s hard work behind closed doors with Cejudo definitely showed in his trilogy with Moraes, as he beat up the Brazilian from the clinch over the course of five rounds to retain his gold strap at ONE Fight Night 10 earlier this month.

Unfortunately for Cejudo, he was unable to reclaim his old belt after coming up short against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288 on the same weekend.

Meanwhile, Johnson and Cejudo are technically 1-1 after splitting their first two encounters.

While we’ll probably never see a rubber match between these two icons, it’s amazing how their relationship has blossomed over the years.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch the replay of Johnson’s latest performance at ONE Fight Night 10 free of charge.

