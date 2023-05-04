Demetrious Johnson will approach retirement decision with a “business mindset”

Once ONE Fight Night 10 is in the books, Demetrious Johnson will take a long hard look at his future in combat sports.

After nearly 20 years of dominating opponents from around the world and winning world championships in multiple global organizations, Demetrious Johnson is closing in on the final fight of his career. Whether that turns out to be his highly anticipated trilogy bout with Adriano Moraes this Friday night remains to be seen.

Appearing at the ONE Fight Night 10 press conference and open workout, Johnson addressed his future, saying:

“This decision is going to get made after the fight. Win, lose, or draw. This decision is mostly a business mindset. I have other things that make me money other than this avenue. For me, it’s a business situation and after this fight, we’ll cross that road and see what happens.”

The ONE Fight Night 10 headliner will be something of a legacy fight for both men. While Demetrious Johnson has nothing left to prove in the world of mixed martial arts, ‘Mighty Mouse’ admittedly does not want to go out on a loss.

For Adriano Moraes, becoming a nine-time ONE world champion would be an incredibly impressive feat all on its own, but ‘Mikinho’ will have the opportunity to become the only man to score not one, but two wins over Demetrious Johnson.

Accomplishing that feat in front of a sold-out crowd in the 1stBank Center would likely solidify his spot atop the list of all-time greatest flyweight fighters.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday night.

