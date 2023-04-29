Demetrious Johnson won’t be emotional fighting in front of his kids for the first time: “It’s business”

Demetrious Johnson doesn’t believe having his kids in the crowd as he defends his ONE flyweight world championship will add any extra pressure to the fight.

On May 5, ‘Mighty Mouse’ will seek to defend his ONE world title for the very first time against the same man he took it from, Adriano Moraes. After trading highlight-reel-worthy knockouts in their first two meetings, the two flyweight greats will go at it once again in what many are calling the biggest trilogy fight in mixed martial arts history.

Days before he heads to the ‘Mile High City’ for ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson spoke with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour to discuss his highly anticipated ONE world title fight. During the conversation, ‘Mighty Mouse’ was asked if having his children sitting at Circleside would add any extra pressure to the moment.

“No, it’s business. I always imagined. I had a daydream. I don't know how they're going to be seeing cageside,” Johnson said. “But if I see them, everyone's going like, oh, you're going to be so stoked. I was like, no. I'd be like, what's up? Are you being a good boy? You're listening to Mom. Oh, I got to go fight. I'll be right back.”

After dominating the North American market for more than a decade, Demetrious Johnson made the move to ONE Championship in a historic trade.

Immediately making his mark, ‘Mighty Mouse’ won the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix tournament, running through Yuya Wakamatsu, Tatsumitsu Wada, and Danny Kingad on his way to a ONE world title opportunity against then-champion Adriano Moraes.

Johnson got a little more than he bargained for, suffering his first career knockout loss at the hands of Moraes at ONE on TNT 1. 16 months later, ‘Mighty Mouse’ would exact his revenge, scoring a brilliant flying knee knockout to capture the flyweight crown.

On May 5, the two division icons will come together once again to determine once and for all who the greatest flyweight of all time truly is.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime.

