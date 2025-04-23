Denice Zamboanga appreciates tough love from supportive parents: "Sometimes felt like they want me to get beaten up"

ONE interim atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga recently shared how her parents uniquely show their support for her, especially when she is in camp for an upcoming fight. Speaking to Atleta Filipina in a recent interview, Denice Zamboanga said that her parents prefer her to have a hard time in the gym because it gives them the assurance that when she fights inside the ring, it will be easy for her already, as she explained:

"It sometimes felt like they want me to get beaten up during training so that they are confident that I would win in my next fight. They are very unlike other parents who show their support by expressing their concern about me getting hurt. But I like that they are like that."

Watch Denice Zamboanga's interview here:

This approach is instrumental for 'The Menace' since she made history after beating Alyona Rassohyna last January at ONE Fight Night 27 by becoming the first female MMA fighter in Philippine history to win a world title.

That career-defining victory has also set the stage for a gigantic unification match against reigning ONE atomweight MMA queen, Stamp Fairtex, on August 1 at ONE 173: Denver inside the Ball Arena in Colorado.

Denice Zamboanga admits impending showdown with Stamp Fairtex in Denver is the biggest fight of her career

The T-Rex Mixed Martial Arts Training Center representative admitted that his upcoming unification match with Stamp Fairtex, who was also a good friend and former teammate, is the biggest fight of his professional career.

In the same interview with Atleta Filipina, Zamboanga pointed out the importance of this championship battle, especially that it will happen in front of American fans in Denver, as she said:

"For me, just preparing for that unification bout. This is my biggest fight ever in my life."

