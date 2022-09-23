“A hundred percent finish” - Denice Zamboanga backs friend Stamp Fairtex against Jihin Radzuan

No.3-ranked women’s atomweight contender Denice Zamboanga is quite familiar with both ONE on Prime Video 2 combatants Stamp Fairtex and Jihin Radzuan.

‘The Lycan Queen’ used to be training partners with Stamp, while she’s also the last fighter to beat Radzuan inside the circle. With that in mind, she will be keeping a close eye on these two as they cross swords on September 30, live at US primetime from inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Filipina fighter didn’t hesitate to say that the former two-sport world champion has this matchup in the bag.

Stamp is just the superior fighter wherever the fight goes, according to Zamboanga.

“A hundred percent finish! Stamp is now a complete fighter and she can do it on the ground and standing up. You saw her fight against Angela Lee and how much she’s improved since. She’s hungry especially after coming off a loss.”

ONE fans have practically watched Stamp Fairtex’s evolution since transitioning full-time to mixed martial arts. The 24-year-old striking savant has truly embraced every aspect of MMA and has added a new wrinkle to her game each time we saw her inside the circle.

Stamp’s jiu-jitsu skills have also caught up with her lethal striking arsenal. She proved that against decorated wrestler Ritu Phogat in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix final.

Despite being forced to fight on her back, the ONE Super Series standout won the silver belt after locking a tight fight-ending armbar in the second round.

Zamboanga, meanwhile, witnessed firsthand how hard the Thai superstar worked on her craft. They developed their skills together as training partners at Fairtex Gym in Pattaya, Thailand.

While they no longer share the same gym, Zamboanga still believes Radzuan stands no chance against the Thai star.

Jihin Radzuan says her previous opponents are better than Stamp Fairtex

Given her championship experience, Stamp Fairtex is deemed the favorite in her matchup against No.5-ranked atomweight Radzuan.

However, ‘Shadow Cat’ doesn’t seem fazed at all, believing that she has already beaten a much stiffer competition compared to the two-sport world champion.

Radzuan told ONE:

“I’m really feeling positive about this. I feel Stamp is a good opponent, a solid fighter, but she’s probably the worst of the fighters that I have [faced recently] after fighting against a couple of legit fighters [in Mei Yamaguchi and Itsuki Hirata].”

The 24-year-old Malaysian added:

“To her credit, she’s a two-division world champion, she’s a top-ranked contender, so I will make sure I’m very sharp at what I do when we fight.”

Radzuan broke into the top five of the women's atomweight rankings after an impressive three-fight winning streak. An upset win against Stamp Fairtex would no doubt be the biggest feather in her cap and should put her one huge step closer to a world title shot.

