Denice Zamboanga believes her world title triumph will drive Filipina fighters to chase MMA glory: "There will be more"

Newly minted ONE interim atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga believes that her historic achievement will pave the way for other Filipina MMA athletes to reach the pinnacle of success in the sport. Three weeks after her second-round TKO victory over Alyona Rassohyna inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Zamboanga was interviewed by ABS-CBN Sports and was asked if there will be more Filipino MMA champions down the line.

'The Menace' responded by saying:

"Yes. Hopefully, there will be more Filipina athletes who will see the story that I wrote in order to get this belt."

Watch Denice Zamboanga's full interview here:

With this latest triumph, Zamboanga not only extended her current win streak to four, but also booked an automatic date with reigning divisional queen Stamp Fairtex in a world title unification match.

Their five-round war is expected to happen in the foreseeable future once the Thai superstar fully recovers from her injury.

Denice Zamboanga says that her winning moment at ONE Fight Night 27 was a different feeling

The T-Rex Martial Arts representative explained the different feelings when Dom Lau announced that she was a world champion. It was something that she didn't expect, and she could not find the correct words to describe it.

Additionally, she felt like all her hard work and sacrifices were worth it.

Denice Zamboanga shared shared this during the same interview with ABS-CBN Sports, where she explained:

"It's a different feeling. It's like I'm still dreaming. I can't describe it in words, the feeling that I got when I first heard that I'm champ. It's like all my hard work paid off."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from the thrilling ONE Fight Night 27 card via the free event replay.

