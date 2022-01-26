'She really gave it her best until the end' - Denice Zamboanga comments on controversial decision between Supergirl and Ekaterina Vandaryeva

Denice Zamboanga kept a close eye on her Marrok Force teammate Supergirl as the Thai star stepped into the Circle with veteran Ekaterina Vandaryeva at ONE: Heavy Hitters on January 14.

Supergirl ended up taking home a close split decision victory after a grueling three rounds. However, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong said after the fight that he did not agree with the judges' decision. Sityodtong felt that Vandaryeva was the true winner and that “it wasn’t even close".

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Denice Zamboanga shared her thoughts on the result of that fight:

“Yes, I’ve seen the fight. Supergirl is my teammate at Marrok Force. Honestly, it was a close fight. Supergirl showed heart and really gave it her best until the end. Even when she got hit clean with a combination, she still kept moving forward and never backed down. To me, that’s very admirable. But at the same time, ‘Barbie’ is also such a great fighter as well, especially in this fight. It looks like she really did her homework on Thai fighters. The fight was definitely close."

Zamboanga does feel Vandaryeva had done enough to win. However, she ultimately says a case can be made for Supergirl’s victory too, stating that judges have a tough job of scoring fights in real time:

“If you break down and review that fight, it’s true, there’s a chance ‘Barbie’ would emerge as the real winner. But judging is a difficult thing. Watching live and having to score the fight in real time, it gives you a different perspective. Judging is a tough job.”

Denice Zamboanga upgrading striking skills with Supergirl and Wondergirl ahead of next fight

The No. 2-ranked atomweight contender Zamboanga is back in action on March 26 at ONE Championship’s highly anticipated 10-year anniversary event, ONE X. She faces No. 3-ranked Ham Seo Hee in a rematch of their 2021 encounter.

Denice Zamboanga lost a close and controversial split decision herself to the South Korean veteran in September 2021 at ONE: Empower. The Filipina now looks to erase that bitter memory and set the record straight in the rematch.

Supergirl and her sister, Wondergirl Fairtex, are just two of the many different talents Zamboanga is working with at Marrok Force. The trio previously trained together with Stamp Fairtex at the Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya.

According to 'The Menace', the Thai sisters are helping her take her striking game to the next level:

“I’m so happy they are both there, I’m really close with the sisters. They’re obviously huge to me in terms of leveling up my striking skills. So them joining Marrok Force is a blessing. I’m truly lucky to be able to train with them.”

