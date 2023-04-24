Denice Zamboanga excited to see Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyse Anderson play out

Denice Zamboanga will keep a close eye on the upcoming Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyse Anderson showdown at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video next month.

After all, she’ll likely meet the winner of that match in the not-so-distant future.

Currently ranked third in the stacked women’s atomweight division, ‘The Menace’ scored another resounding victory last weekend, where she outlasted the well-rounded Julie Mezabarba in a three-round war.

After getting her first W of the year, Zamboanga will now play the role of spectator and offered her two cents in the next pivotal match-up at 115 pounds.

‘The Menace’ shared during her post-event interview:

“That will be a great match. Stamp is very good in striking and her takedown defense and jiu-jitsu is improving a lot. Alyse is confident with her ground game. So it will be a good matchup for both of them. Yeah, I'm so excited about that match. I can't wait to see that fight.”

With divisional queen Angela Lee expected to take some time off, it’s currently open season in the women’s atomweight ranks.

Talks of a possible interim world title have been rampant, with second-ranked Ham Seo Hee already awaiting the winner of Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyse Anderson.

Zamboanga, on the other hand, is keeping her name in the conversation, having won five of her first seven matches in the Singapore-based promotion.

Like the rest of us, the Filipina can’t wait to watch ONE’s historic United States debut on May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

ONE Fight Night 10 will air live on US primetime and is free for those with an existing Prime Video subscription in North America.

