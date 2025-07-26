  • home icon
Denice Zamboanga to go all-out for Ayaka Miura training camp: "There's still a long road ahead"

By Atilano Diaz
Published Jul 26, 2025 04:30 GMT
Denice Zamboanga and Ayaka Miura (Image by ONE Championship)
Denice Zamboanga and Ayaka Miura [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion ‘The Menace’ Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines will leave no stone unturned in her preparations for her first world title defense.

The Filipina will put her gold on the line against Japanese fighter ‘Zombie’ Ayaka Miura later this year, and the T-Rex MMA representative wants to score a massive victory in a hostile environment.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview about her upcoming preparation, Zamboanga outlined the amount of work that has to be done to ensure success.

‘The Menace’ told the world’s largest martial arts organization:

"There's still a long road ahead in my preparation, but I'm committed to putting in the work and showing up stronger than ever. I'll bring this title to Japan — and bring it back home to the Philippines with pride. All glory to God."
The Quezon City native will be stepping foot on Japanese soil, with 26 pounds of gold in tow. And she will need to defeat a hometown fan favorite in order to cement her place as the ruler of the atomweight division.

Denice Zamboanga makes first defense of atomweight gold against Ayaka Miura at ONE 173

‘The Menace’ Denice Zamboanga is set to make the first defense of her ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title against Japanese star ‘Zombie’ Ayaka Miura, and it will be done on the latter’s home soil.

The two lock horns at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which is set to broadcast live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, Nov. 16.

Fans in North America can tune in to watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch from their location.

About the author
Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz is an experienced combat sports journalist, having covered both boxing and mixed martial arts for over a decade.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
