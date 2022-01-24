Denice Zamboanga to face Ham Seo Hee in highly anticipated rematch at ONE X

Denice Zamboanga will see action against Ham Seo Hee at ONE Championship’s highly anticipated 10-year anniversary event, ONE X. The mega event takes place live at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 26.

It’s a rematch of their epic and hotly contested first encounter last year at ONE: Empower. Ham took home a close split decision for her efforts in the quarterfinal round of the historic ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix. However, many fans and experts felt Denice Zamboanga had done enough to win.

The result was controversial, to say the least, with Denice Zamboanga and her team applying for an official review of the bout in short order. After deliberations from the now defunct ONE Championship competition committee, the promotion ultimately decided to uphold the decision and Ham remained the winner.

In addition, ONE Championship recently announced that the organization was doing away with official bout reviews, instead opting to hold immediate rematches in case of close and controversial results. In this sense, the rematch between Zamboanga and Ham makes total sense.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Denice Zamboanga said:

“Fighting with Ham Seo Hee again, I’m excited. I want to prove to everyone that I am the real winner. For this fight, I’m going to give my thousand best for this rematch.”

Denice Zamboanga vs. Ham Seo Hee winner potentially next in line for world title shot

Of course, a bout of this magnitude has serious world title implications.

Zamboanga is ranked No.2 in the atomweight division, while Ham Seo Hee sits at No.3. It’s not inconceivable that the winner of this pivotal atomweight bout will go on to face the ONE women’s atomweight world champion, whomever that may be this year.

No.1-ranked atomweight and ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion Stamp Fairtex gets her shot at the gold when she takes on long-time reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee, also at ONE X.

Zamboanga fancies a more decisive victory this time around and takes the judges out of the equation completely.

“The biggest lesson that I learned was that you really have to go for the finish in every fight and never leave it at the hands of the judges. It sounds cliche, but it’s true, especially in big fights where decisions could go either way. To prove that you’re really the better fighter and that you’re the winner, you have to finish fights.”

