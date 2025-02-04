Denice Zamboanga’s brother Drex in awe of the interim atomweight queen’s incredible evolution: “She improves in all aspects”

Newly crowned ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world champion 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines has grown exponentially over the last few years, according to her brother and fellow ONE Championship athlete Drex.

Zamboanga is set to unify the atomweight gold against close friend and former training partner Stamp Fairtex sometime later this year, and Drex believes his sister has a good chance to unseat the reigning queen and take the undisputed crown of the division.

Speaking to ABS-CBN Sports in a recent interview, Drex explained why he believes Zamboanga can beat Stamp when they finally meet in the Circle.

He said:

"What’s great about Denice is that she improves in all aspects of her skills. Whether it be grappling or striking, she always gets to add something new to her arsenal whenever she fights."

Zamboanga is coming off a spectacular second-round technical knockout victory over Ukraine's Alyona Rassohyna at ONE Fight Night 27 last January 10. The event took place at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of the event absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video.

Denice Zamboanga can't believe she is a world champion: "It’s like I’m still dreaming"

'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga's world title-winning victory at ONE Fight Night 27 in January cannot be understated. It's a historic win, one that crowned her the Philippines' first-ever female MMA world champion.

Zamboanga shared with ABS-CBN the wave of emotions she has felt since winning the gold:

"It’s a different feeling. It’s like I’m still dreaming. I can’t describe in words, the feeling that I got when I first heard that I’m champ. It’s like all my hard work paid off."

