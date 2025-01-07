“Denis Puric doesn't want to fight me” - Johan Ghazali hopes clash with ‘The Bosnian Menace’ materializes after ONE 170

Rising star Johan Ghazali still wants a piece of one of the most feared heavy hitters in the flyweight Muay Thai division. 'Jojo' recently spoke during the ONE 170 Virtual Media Day, where he once again expressed his desire to trade leather with Denis Puric.

He said:

"Honestly, my next goal is to get into the top-five rankings. I would like to fight Denis Puric, but I understand if Denis Puric doesn't want to fight me."

Johan Ghazali has boldly called out Puric after he knocked out Josue Cruz in one round at ONE 168: Denver last September.

While 'The Bosnian Menace' responded on social media with unpleasantries of his own, he made it clear that Ghazali must first climb the ladder to earn a shot at him.

If the 18-year-old phenom emerges victorious at ONE 170, he may soon get his desired match-up with Puric. Ghazali will duke it out with undefeated Colombian assassin Johan Estupinan on Jan. 24 inside Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

'Panda Kick' has never lost in 26 career matches, making him arguably the toughest test in the Malaysian-American's promising career thus far.

Johan Ghazali promises varied points of attack against 'unpredictable' Johan Estupinan

Johan Ghazali has had tunnel vision in the past, particularly when he head-hunted too much in his shocking loss to Nguyen Tran Du Nhat.

'Jojo' has since learned from that setback and refined his full striking arsenal to better set up his Sunday punch. At ONE 170, the Rentap Muay Thai and Superbon Training Camp affiliate said he'll rely on combinations to keep Estupinan guessing.

He said:

"I'd have to mix things up a bit because he's a bit hard to read," Ghazali said during the ONE 170 virtual media day. "I can't just step forward or solely rely on being defensive. I need to mix it up altogether."

ONE 170 is available via watch.onefc.com.

