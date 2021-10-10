Deontay Wilder becomes the first man to knock Tyson Fury down twice in the same round

The Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder trilogy came to an end with the Englishman coming out on top. Although Wilder was forced to walk away with a loss, he can rest assured that he cemented himself as the first fighter to send Fury to the mats twice in one round.

Round four of the fight saw Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury coming in all guns blazing. 'The Bronze Bomber' managed to send the reigning WBC heavyweight champion to the mats with a strong combination.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Tyson Fury was knocked down twice in a single round for the first time in his career. Tyson Fury was knocked down twice in a single round for the first time in his career. https://t.co/2Kydz3C7uF

'The Gypsy King' found himself on the canvas yet again shortly after he got his feet under himself. In the hunt for a knockout, Deontay Wilder refused to ease the pressure on Tyson Fury.

Regardless of the fight's result, the third edition of the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder fight made its way into the history books as one of the greatest heavyweight title fights in history.

Tyson Fury turns the clock back to his first fight with Deontay Wilder

The knockdowns that Tyson Fury suffered in his most recent outing against Deontay Wilder were oddly reminiscent of his initial fight against the American. Not unlike the trilogy fight, Tyson Fury managed to find his way back to his feet and keep fighting.

Regardless of his knockdowns, Tyson Fury claimed he had done enough to walk away with the win that night. However, the contest was declared a stalemate and Deontay Wilder walked away with the title slung over his shoulder.

Speaking about the first fight, Tyson Fury said:

"We're on away soil. I got knocked down twice, but I still believe I won that fight. I'm being a total professional here. That man is a fearsome puncher, and I was able to avoid that. The world knows I won the fight. I showed good heart to get up. I came here tonight, and I fought my heart out." (h/t: DAZN)

Boxing Insider.com @BoxingInsider Tyson Fury: “We’re on away soil, I got knocked down twice, but I still believe I won that fight” #WilderFury Tyson Fury: “We’re on away soil, I got knocked down twice, but I still believe I won that fight” #WilderFury https://t.co/C6dH3ffNw2

