Deontay Wilder's team has been in touch with Francis Ngannou, boxer discloses

Former boxing heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder recently spoke about fighting Francis Ngannou.

'The Predator' left the UFC earlier this year and after months of scouting offers from different promotions, he joined the PFL. The deal with PFL is set to allow him to pursue boxing endeavors as per his liking, something he wanted for a long time.

While nothing seems to be certain at the moment, it looks like Francis Ngannou could step into the squared circle against the hardest puncher in boxing, Deontay Wilder. 'Bronze Bomber' was in attendance at PFL 4 last night where he spoke about a potential fight against Ngannou.

In an interview with MMAFightingonSBN, Wilder said:

"All things and anything are possible. Me and Francis have had discussions, we had meetings with both parties, as far as the team is concerned. So this is a real conversation that has been taking place, not only just amongst the combat family, but amongst the teams as well, getting on the phone, everybody talking."

Interestingly, Deontay Wilder also revealed that he proposed a two-fight deal to Francis Ngannou as well, with one of their fights being in boxing and the other in MMA. He said this during an appearance on ESPN's PFL 4 broadcast:

"I wanted to make it more interesting for the fans and just the whole combat family as a whole, you know? I said, 'How about you come to my backyard [boxing] and after we handle business, I can come to yours [MMA] and cross over.'"

Deontay Wilder vs. Francis Ngannou: Tyson Fury makes bold claim about a potential fight against 'The Predator'

Despite being in talks with Deontay Wilder, it looks like Francis Ngannou isn't certain about who he wants to fight next. 'The Predator' recently called out Tyson Fury, who is caught in an ongoing feud with Jon Jones on Twitter. The former UFC heavyweight champion tweeted:

"Anyway… I’ll be ready @Tyson_Fury"

Upon seeing the callout, Tyson Fury boldly claimed that he'd knock out Francis Ngannou even in a drunken state. As reported by TheMacLife, Fury said:

"I'll have 15 pints and KO you, you big stiff tr*mp."

