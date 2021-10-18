"He's always called Floyd an overrated big mouth" - Deontay Wilder's trainer Malik Scott hints that Floyd Mayweather is praising Mark Breland for publicity 

In a move that Malik Scott dismissed as nothing more than a shot at gaining some limelight, Floyd Mayweather took to social media to hail Deontay Wilder's former trainer, Mark Breland.

Deontay Wilder and Floyd Mayweather have hardly shared an amicable relationship. Things seemingly went awry after the heavyweight refused Mayweather's guidance after his first loss at the hands of Tyson Fury.

In light of Floyd Mayweather's tribute to Mark Breland, Malik Scott claimed it was nothing but an attempt to throw shade at Deontay Wilder and himself.

In an AMA (ask me anything) on Instagram, Malik Scott responded to a fan's question about Floyd Mayweather seemingly making moves against the Wilder camp.

"But what’s even more funny is Mark Breland has been a known legend for decades, but all of a sudden Floyd posts him with praise coincidentally a week after we lose to Fury. But then to make it even funnier, Mark Breland has never really liked Floyd anyway. On numerous occasions personally and publicly he’s always called Floyd an overrated big mouth that would have not stood a chance in his era."

When Floyd Mayweather's offer was shot down by Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder was approached by Floyd Mayweather with an offer in the aftermath of his first loss against Tyson Fury. Mayweather claimed he could help Wilder avenge his loss by training him for the third edition of their trilogy saga. However, Wilder dismissed the offer as nothing but "fake love."

Floyd Mayweather sought to fill the void that was left behind in the wake of Mark Breland's exodus. Breland was axed by 'The Bronze Bomber' after he threw in the towel to protect Wilder from being further damaged by Tyson Fury in their rematch.

"My thing is, every fighter I've fought, Floyd has bet against me. It's publicity. When I see people do that stuff, it's for publicity. But to the offer [from Mayweather], thank you, but no thank you. It's fake love to me, but they know that themselves. They can't look me in the eyes and tell me they care about me and want to see me do well."

