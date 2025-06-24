Deontay Wilder vs. Tyrrell Herndon purses and payouts: How much are the boxers making? Previous and estimated salaries reported

Athlete salaries are often a topic of interest and discussion in the combat sports community, especially heading into the high-profile showdowns such as the upcoming Deontay Wilder vs. Tyrrell Herndon clash. While the exact amount of money earned per fight cannot be obtained, as many contractually agreed sums, such as sponsorship money and pay-per-view share, are not disclosed. However, we can estimate their fight purses based on their past earnings.

Former IBF heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is one of the biggest heavyweight boxing stars in the world. In his last fight against Zhilei Zhang, Wilder reportedly received approximately $8 million in guaranteed purse. Online sources estimate his pay-per-view bonus at approximately $5 million, taking his estimated earnings to $13 million.

Reports suggested that Wilder was expected to receive $40 million for a two-fight deal, against Joseph Parker and a potential fight against Anthony Joshua. However, in his loss to Parker, 'Bronze Bomber' is estimated to have earned $10 million.

Trending

Fight earnings largely depend upon the star power of opponents and the competitive relevance of the fight in the title picture. Based on his earnings in the two most recent fights, it is safe to assume that Wilder could take home an estimated payout of $10 to 15 million or less.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Meanwhile, Wilder's opponent, Tyrrell Herndon, is a relatively lesser-known name and is a far less accomplished competitor than his opponent. While his earnings from previous fights are not documented, it is speculated that the fight against Wilder could mark the biggest payday of his career thus far. Online reports estimate that Herndon could take home a significant sum of $1 million for his efforts against Wilder.

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyrrell Herndon: Date, start time and where to watch

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyrrell Herndon will mark Wilder's return to competition since suffering a fifth-round knockout defeat to Zhilei Zhang in June 2024. The 39-year-old will attempt to end his two-fight loss streak as he takes on Tyrrell Herndon, who is riding a three-fight win streak.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas, on June 27. The main card will kick off at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. Main event walkouts are expected to occur at 11:00 p.m. EST. However, the actual time may vary based on the length of the undercard fights.

The event will be available to buy via pay-per-view on BLK Prime. The pay-per-view is priced at $24.99, while the BLK Prim monthly subscription costs $5.99.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.