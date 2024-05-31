Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang weigh-in results: How much do the headliners weigh coming into the fight?

For the first time in their successful careers, Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn will co-promote in the Queensberry vs. Matchroom boxing fight card on June 1. As the most high-profile bout of the mini-tournament, former heavyweight champions Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang will meet on the pay-per-view card.

The day before the scheduled fight, on May 31, Wilder and Zhang hit the scales to make their matchup official. Zhang tipped the scales at 282.8 pounds, while the infamously slender Wilder came in much lighter at 214.6 pounds.

With their official weigh-in results, Zhang will be nearly 70 pounds heavier than his opponent.

Despite being the former WBC heavyweight champion with his slimmer physique, Wilder has received recent criticism for his size from fans amid his struggles. The 38-year-old still possesses fight-changing power but was visibly smaller than previous opponents Joseph Parker and Tyson Fury.

Though Wilder and Zhang will not be the main event of the evening, most fans will be tuning in to the event for their clash. Dmitry Bivol was expected to face Artur Beterbiev in the headlining fight for the undisputed light heavyweight titles. However, an injury forced the Russian out of the matchup, making 'The Bronze Bomber' and 'Big Bang' the most intriguing matchup of the night.

Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang preview

Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang will meet in the ring on June 1 after years of co-existing as top heavyweights. With a loss, both Zhang, 41, and Wilder, 38, could potentially be competing in the final fight of their tenures.

Since breaking through as the long-reigning heavyweight champion behind his elite power, Wilder has gone just 1-3 in his last four fights. Two of his losses came against former champion Tyson Fury, but the American most disappointed fans with his recent letdown outing against Joseph Parker.

Zhang has not seen the same career success as his upcoming opponent but served as the WBO interim heavyweight champion up until his most recent fight. Also coming off a loss to Parker in his most recent outing, Zhang picked up back-to-back wins over Joe Joyce in 2023 to bounce back from his first career loss to Filip Hrgovic the year prior.