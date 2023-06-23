"Deprived of oxygen and was put in a coma for 24 hours" - Former UFC star recounts daughter's tough health conditions ahead of $1million PFL shot

Former UFC fighter Stevie Ray made headlines when news broke that his then seven-year-old daughter, Myla, was diagnosed with frontal lobe epilepsy and cortical dysplasia. Ray and his wife Natalie were subsequently informed that their daughter would require brain surgery to address the issue.

Stevie Ray spoke about the whole ordeal to Daily Star Sport. He told the publication that she suffered a seizure, her first, in 2019, and that it was 'two hours' long. According to Ray, his daughter was "deprived of oxygen and put in a coma for 24 hours.'

"Her first seizure happened in 2019. It was two hours long. She was deprived of oxygen and was put in a coma for 24 hours. We didn't really know what epilepsy was or what her condition was," said Ray.

Stevie Ray was made aware of the news just a few weeks removed from the biggest fight of his life. He was set to compete in the PFL Lightweight Tournament Final.

In PFL, the winner of their tournaments typically receives a prize of $1 million, which, to many, is life-changing. Unfortunately for Ray, he carried a lot of trauma into the fight and was unable to secure the victory.

He was knocked out in the second round by eventual winner and fellow former UFC fighter, Olivier Aubin-Mercier.

Stevie Ray preparing for his last fight

Speaking to Daily Mail Sport, Stevie Ray stated that this will likely be his last year as a professional mixed martial artist. He said that he would like to teach yoga, Jiu-Jitsu and MMA' to help others 'cope with their mental health.'

Stevie Ray is scheduled to face Clay Collard this weekend. He's reeling from a loss in his opening bout of the season against Nathan Schulte and so, will look to give it everything he's got and put his best foot forward.

Considering that his daughter is now successfully in recovery, Ray can fight like a man unburdened. He does, however, plan on drawing motivation from his experiences. In the same interview with Daily Mail Sport, Ray said:

"I'm going to think about all the sacrifices I've made, not just for this fight but throughout my career. It's been a long game, a lot of ups and downs, I'm going to think about all that and I'm going to kill this guy. Not literally *laughs*, but I'm going to put it on him."

