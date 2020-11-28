Derek Brunson offers to fight Derrick Lewis, asks UFC to 'book his flight'

UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson has taken to his official social media account to offer to fight Derrick Lewis at UFC Vegas 15.

Derek Brunson is presently on a three-fight winning streak, with his last fight being an impressive third-round TKO victory over the then-undefeated Edmen Shahbazyan in August.

Derek Brunson is willing to move up to heavyweight to fight Derrick Lewis at UFC Vegas 15

Derrick Lewis was set to face Curtis Blaydes in a high-stakes heavyweight matchup at UFC Vegas 15, with the winner set to move a step closer to a shot at the UFC heavyweight title.

Blaydes is on a four-fight winning streak, having last fought and beaten Alexander Volkov via unanimous decision in June.

Lewis, also in a good run of form, is presently on a three-fight winning streak, with his last bout being a second-round TKO win over Aleksei Oleinik in August 2020.

The Lewis vs. Blaydes matchup was set to serve as the five-round main event bout at UFC Vegas 15. However, a day before the event, it was revealed that Blaydes contracted COVID-19 and resultantly had to withdraw from the fight.

Needless to say, fan-favorite UFC heavyweight Lewis doesn’t have an opponent for his much-awaited return to the Octagon. The consensus is that not many heavyweights would accept a matchup against Lewis on one day’s notice, and even if they do, the UFC is unlikely to book the fight on such short notice.

Nevertheless, longtime UFC 185-pound contender Derek Brunson has now offered to step in to save the main event at UFC Vegas 15.

Brunson took to Twitter and revealed that he currently weighs about 210 pounds, thereby making him eligible to compete in the heavyweight (205-265 pounds) division. Brunson walking around at 210 pounds may not come as a surprise to many.

Advertisement

Most middleweight fighters cut down from that weight range to make the 185-pound middleweight limit for their fights. They then rehydrate and replenish with adequate amounts of fluids and meals before they step into the cage.

Regardless, what has taken certain sections of the MMA world by surprise is the fact that Brunson is willing to take on a dangerous heavyweight like Derrick Lewis on one day’s notice nonetheless.

The talented middleweight fighter has requested the UFC to book his flight and get him to the event. The UFC Vegas 15 event is set to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 28th. Derek Brunson put forth a tweet that stated:

“Derek Brunson vs Derrick Lewis . I’m about 210 right now ! Book my flight UFC”

Derek Brunson vs Derrick Lewis . I’m about 210 right now ! Book my flight UFC — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 27, 2020

The UFC Vegas 15 fight card’s co-main event bout – a light heavyweight fight between Anthony Smith and Devin Clark – will now serve as the card’s main event bout.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the large majority of MMA fans and experts believe that the Lewis vs Blaydes matchup is likely to be rebooked for a future event in the weeks to come.

Would you like to see Derek Brunson move up to heavyweight on one day’s notice to fight Derrick Lewis? Sound off in the comments.